Parliament can summon any individual, says Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that Parliament is an authorised institution and it can summon any individual.



Speaking to media here, the PPP chairman, however, said that he would not become part of a demand to summon National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief for a case of individual nature.

Speaking of Nawaz Sharif, he said that the former premier's 'aliens' remark was strange in itself. "If he has to say something he should say that clearly or else sit back home quietly."

Bilawal claimed that "Mian sahib, through his childish politics, is endangering the entire democratic system."

Turning to Imran Khan, he said the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not deliver on his promises to eradicate corruption from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days, and the promise to make southern Punjab a province in 100 days also appears to be a similar vow.

The PPP chairman said if his party won the elections, then they would make southern Punjab a province.