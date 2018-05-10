Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 10 2018
By
AFP

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh T20 series in India

By
AFP

Thursday May 10, 2018

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three T20 internationals in India next month. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three Twenty20 internationals in India next month, the country´s cricket board chief said.

The Afghanistan cricket team, which has had its training base in India since 2015, will play their matches on June 3, 5 and 7 in the northern Indian city of Dehradun.

"ACB is delighted to host Bangladesh for the T20I series in Dehradun in early June which will be a good opportunity for both sides to play competitive cricket," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Atif Mashal said in a statement.

Afghanistan cricket CEO Shafiq Stanikzai said selectors would pick from the pool of players currently taking part in a training camp in India.

"These matches will be important for both sides to gain valuable points in the ICC rankings and the lead-up to the 2020 ICC World Twenty20," Stanikzai said.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said he was looking forward to "a very competitive series".

"Afghanistan have some fine players for this format and they will have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in Dehradun," he said.

Afghanistan, who became a full ICC member along with Ireland last year, will play the first Test match in their history -- against top-ranked India -- starting June 14 in Bangalore.

More From Sports:

Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS

Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Gujrat Warriors crowned Super Kabaddi League champions

Gujrat Warriors crowned Super Kabaddi League champions

Updated 2 hours ago
English cricket to adopt NFL-style 'Rooney Rule'

English cricket to adopt NFL-style 'Rooney Rule'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Injured Murray could still return in time for Wimbledon

Injured Murray could still return in time for Wimbledon

 Updated 5 hours ago
Five times Ireland shook the cricket heavyweights

Five times Ireland shook the cricket heavyweights

Updated 4 hours ago
Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

Ireland-Pakistan Test revives World Cup memories

 Updated 9 hours ago
ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated 10 hours ago
Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

Darren Lehmann to coach young Aussie talent

 Updated 12 hours ago
Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM