Surge in demand for Pakistan-India clash tickets, majority sold out

According to organisers, 90% of tickets have already been sold

Sibt-e-Arif
September 11, 2025

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after a six during a match against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, United States on June 9, 2024. — Reuters
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after a six during a match against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, United States on June 9, 2024. — Reuters 

DUBAI: As the much-anticipated Pakistan-India match in the Asia Cup 2025 draws closer, ticket demand has surged dramatically.

According to organisers, 90% of tickets have already been sold, with almost all seats in the general enclosure now fully booked by cricket fans.

By Thursday evening, the minimum ticket price available stood at AED 750 (approximately PKR 57,000), while premium tickets were priced at AED 3,500 (around PKR 270,000). However, only a limited number remain available.

Tickets are being purchased not only online but also from dedicated ticket counters set up near the Dubai Cricket Stadium, where fans continue to queue in large numbers.

To facilitate greater access, organisers also opened a fresh online sales window on Thursday evening, ensuring fans have one final opportunity to secure seats.

The Pakistan-India contest in Dubai is regarded as the most sought-after fixture of the tournament, drawing unprecedented excitement from supporters across the region.

