Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to bat first after winning toss against Oman

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (right) and Oman's Jatinder Singh (centre) at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against Oman first as Green Shirts began their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 campaign at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hasnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mahmood, Shakeel Ahmad and Samay Shrivastava.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Oman never came face-to-face in international cricket before their Asia Cup 2025 meeting.

Form Guide

The two teams enter the Asia Cup 2025 with contrasting momentum in their favour as Pakistan have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while Oman are on a five-match losing streak.

In a build-up to the ongoing continental tournament, the Green Shirts participated in a T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and clinched the title by sustaining just one defeat.

Oman, on the other hand, last played the shortest format in February this year, when they hosted the United States of America (USA) for a three-match series, which the visitors clean-swept.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Oman: L, L, L, L, L