Pakistan cleared from anti-doping agency's watchlist after intense scrutiny

DG PSB calls development "a lifeline" for Pakistani athletes and sports federations

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 12, 2025

A Wada logo is seen at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 12, 2024. — Reuters
After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has finally managed to clear its name from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (Wada) watchlist, a significant breakthrough for the country’s sports community.

According to official communication, Wada confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organisation (ADOP) was closed after all pending corrective actions were completed.

A follow-up confirmation from Wada in September reiterated that Pakistan was no longer under enhanced monitoring, ending speculation over possible sanctions.

Sources say the turnaround was the result of relentless efforts by ADOP staff, closely guided by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Under the leadership of DG PSB Yasir Pirzada, corrective measures were swiftly put in place, ranging from policy alignment to procedural reforms, ensuring that Pakistan met the stringent global standards in time.

This development comes just months after Pakistan was warned in September 2024 that failure to meet critical anti-doping requirements by January 2025 would trigger automatic non-compliance, a status that could have barred Pakistani athletes from competing under the national flag and risked international isolation in sport.

“This is not just a bureaucratic victory; it is a lifeline for Pakistani athletes and sports federations,” said DG PSB Yasir Pirzada.

For a country preparing to showcase itself on major sporting platforms, this clearance from WADA marks a vital step forward.

