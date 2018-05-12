Can't connect right now! retry
Hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed passes away after prolonged illness

Saturday May 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s World Cup-winning hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 49. 

His health had steadily deteriorated over the past few days, and earlier today he was put on life support after his lungs and heart ailment worsened. 

The hockey legend, who was known as the 1994 World Cup hero for Pakistan, had been suffering from heart ailment for the past three years and was under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Karachi. 

Last month, he had said he wanted his surgery to be done in India as the facilities there were better than those offered in any other country.

He was said to be wary of the surgery in Pakistan as it would be the first of its kind in the country.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases' Dr Nadeem Qamar had said they were ready to perform the surgery on Ahmed, but if he was not comfortable then he could go to India.

He had also reached out to the Indian government for a visa so that he could get the needed treatment.

Mansoor Ahmed represented Pakistan in 338 hockey matches from 1986 to 2000. 

His funeral will be held after Zuhr prayers in Karachi's D.H.A. on Sunday, May 13.

