Saturday May 12 2018
USAF C-130 returns without US diplomat involved in Pakistani's death

Saturday May 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: United Airforce C130 airplane at Nur Khan Airbase Rawalpindi on Saturday to carry Military Attache Col Joseph Emanuel Hall returned without the diplomat as the Interior Ministry refused to issue him NOC, sources informed Geo News.

On April 7, Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle killing a Pakistani civilian.

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Father of the deceased says Colonel Joseph, while intoxicated, hit his son and he died on the spot

The Islamabad High Court on Friday on a petition filed by the deceased's father ruled that the US diplomat does not have absolute immunity in the country. 

The court also granted two weeks to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to decide over placing his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Moreover, a security official of Colonel Hall has been arrested on the orders of AIG Islamabad for obstructing a police official from performing his duty, a source said.

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

Source says arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Colonel Joseph flee from police station

Arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Colonel Joseph flee from the police station, the source further said.

The US diplomat was let go by police officials in Islamabad after the accident as the law — Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 — provided the diplomat immunity from criminal prosecution.

