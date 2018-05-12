USAF C-130 returns without US diplomat involved in Pakistani's death

ISLAMABAD: United Airforce C130 airplane at Nur Khan Airbase Rawalpindi on Saturday to carry Military Attache Col Joseph Emanuel Hall returned without the diplomat as the Interior Ministry refused to issue him NOC, sources informed Geo News.



On April 7, Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle killing a Pakistani civilian.

The Islamabad High Court on Friday on a petition filed by the deceased's father ruled that the US diplomat does not have absolute immunity in the country.

The court also granted two weeks to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to decide over placing his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Moreover, a security official of Colonel Hall has been arrested on the orders of AIG Islamabad for obstructing a police official from performing his duty, a source said.

Arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Colonel Joseph flee from the police station, the source further said.



The US diplomat was let go by police officials in Islamabad after the accident as the law — Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 — provided the diplomat immunity from criminal prosecution.

