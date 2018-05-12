Today’s Pakistan is tolerant and progressive: Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz addresses a gathering of diplomats in Islamabad-Radio Pakistan

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan today is a progressive, tolerant and peaceful country, Radio Pakistan reported.



He was addressing a gathering of diplomats from several countries in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president said that the incumbent government since it came into power took a number of tough decisions to overcome challenges.

Pakistan was frontline ally in the war against terrorism, he said, adding the entire world is witness to our sacrifices and tremendous achievements in eradicating this menace.

Shahbaz Sharif said a number of development projects are underway under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Commenting on his foreign policy vision, Shehbaz said Pakistan believes in policy of peace within and abroad and has always cooperated with the world community in peace efforts.

He said our foreign policy is a policy of durable peace and stability.