Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Indian army chief has no understanding of Kashmir issue: Syed Ali Geelani

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 12, 2018

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani says India's military might has been engaged by few people for last 30 years, Indian army is so afraid that it has to hide behind human shields. — Geo News FILE

SRINAGAR: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani, while responding to a recent statement by the Indian army chief, Saturday said that General Bipin Rawat has no understanding of the Kashmir issue.

In an interview to a Kashmiri newspaper, Geelani said General Rawat's statement reflected arrogance and brute mindset based on military might.

"It is a fact that this military might has been engaged by these few people for the last 30 years and the Indian army is so afraid of these boys that they have to hide behind human shields while encountering them," he said.

"These top ranked soldiers of India forget the historical facts that peaceful and sincere sentiment of a nation can never die down under the barrel of a gun.

"It should be more than clear to these rulers that our movement is not a campaign for any emoluments, perks or privileges, nor is it to make a way to the power corridors," the Hurriyat Conference chairman said.

"It is a mass movement representing the uprising against the unrealistic, undemocratic and unjustified occupation by India."

He slammed that Indian rulers always promoted and pampered their stooges to act as their henchmen.

"But . . . all these arrogant occupiers were dashed to the ground along with their military and weaponry might."

Comments

More From World:

Polls suggest BJP may be leading party in India's Karnataka

Polls suggest BJP may be leading party in India's Karnataka

 Updated 2 hours ago
Around 250 British-Pakistanis elected in May 3 local elections in England

Around 250 British-Pakistanis elected in May 3 local elections in England

Updated 2 hours ago
China's first home-built aircraft carrier sets out for sea trials

China's first home-built aircraft carrier sets out for sea trials

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Change is coming', Britain's Labour warns governing Conservatives

'Change is coming', Britain's Labour warns governing Conservatives

 Updated 4 hours ago
One killed, four injured in Paris knife attack

One killed, four injured in Paris knife attack

 Updated 6 hours ago
Indonesia church attacks kill nine, dozens wounded

Indonesia church attacks kill nine, dozens wounded

 Updated 3 hours ago
North Korea details plans to dismantle nuclear test site

North Korea details plans to dismantle nuclear test site

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sixteen Afghan soldiers killed in Farah clash with Taliban: defence ministry

Sixteen Afghan soldiers killed in Farah clash with Taliban: defence ministry

 Updated 20 hours ago
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak slapped with travel ban

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak slapped with travel ban

Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM