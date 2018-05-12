Indian army chief has no understanding of Kashmir issue: Syed Ali Geelani

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani says India's military might has been engaged by few people for last 30 years, Indian army is so afraid that it has to hide behind human shields. — Geo News FILE

SRINAGAR: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani, while responding to a recent statement by the Indian army chief, Saturday said that General Bipin Rawat has no understanding of the Kashmir issue.



In an interview to a Kashmiri newspaper, Geelani said General Rawat's statement reflected arrogance and brute mindset based on military might.

"It is a fact that this military might has been engaged by these few people for the last 30 years and the Indian army is so afraid of these boys that they have to hide behind human shields while encountering them," he said.

"These top ranked soldiers of India forget the historical facts that peaceful and sincere sentiment of a nation can never die down under the barrel of a gun.

"It should be more than clear to these rulers that our movement is not a campaign for any emoluments, perks or privileges, nor is it to make a way to the power corridors," the Hurriyat Conference chairman said.

"It is a mass movement representing the uprising against the unrealistic, undemocratic and unjustified occupation by India."

He slammed that Indian rulers always promoted and pampered their stooges to act as their henchmen.

"But . . . all these arrogant occupiers were dashed to the ground along with their military and weaponry might."