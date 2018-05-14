Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 14 2018
Balochistan presents budget worth Rs352.3bn for fiscal 2018-19

Monday May 14, 2018

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Finance, Dr Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi presenting Balochistan budget 2018-19 during Assembly session, at Provincial Assembly in Quetta on Monday, May 14, 2018. Photo: PPI
QUETTA: The Balochistan assembly on Monday presented budget with a total outlay of Rs352.3 billion for fiscal year 2018-19, Radio Pakistan reported.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Financial Affairs Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi presented the budget.

In her budget speech, she said that deficit of more than Rs61.7 billion has been shown in the budget. She said that the province would meet the deficit from its own resources.

She added that Rs27.9 billion have been allocated in the budget for over a 1,231 ongoing developmental projects included in the Public Sector Developmental Programmes (PSDP).

Similarly, 1,432 new schemes have been included in the PSDP and for this purpose, 67.1 billion rupees have been allocated. She said that Rs264.04 billion have been allocated for non-developmental expenditures while Rs88.3 billion have been earmarked for developmental expenditures.

She said the government is trying its level best to improve law and order situation in the province and to provide modern facilities to law enforcement personnel. For this purpose, Rs34 billion have been allocated in the budget.

She added that Rs19.4 billion have been allocated for promotion of health sector, Rs43.9 billion for education and Rs8.7 billion for agriculture sector.

She said Rs877 million will be spent on subsidy on wheat.

Rukiya further said that livestock and dairy products are the main source of livelihood of farmers in rural areas. Therefore, an amount of 4 billion rupees has been allocated for promotion of this sector in Balochistan.

She further said that the government is trying to provide job opportunities in the province and for this purpose, more than 8,000 job opportunities would be created for educated youth during new financial year.

She announced that 10 percent increase has been made in salaries and pensions of provincial government servants in the next fiscal year.

Earlier, the budget was formally approved by Balochistan Cabinet.

During the meeting, cabinet decided the budget would be people-friendly with maximum relief for the public. The meeting approved sale of wheat stock available with the food department under the open market policy so that the stock could be saved from wastage.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who presided over the meeting, said the government was trying to provide maximum relief to people by allocating sufficient funds to the education and health sectors. 

