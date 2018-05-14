Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Monday May 14 2018
By
AFP

Australian breaks world record with Everest summit

By
AFP

Monday May 14, 2018

An Australian climber reached the top of Mount Everest Monday, becoming the fastest person to summit the highest mountain on each of the world´s seven continents. Photo: Australian media 

KATHMANDU: An Australian climber reached the top of Mount Everest Monday, becoming the fastest person to summit the highest mountain on each of the world´s seven continents.

Steve Plain conquered Everest 117 days after he reached the peak of Mount Vinson -- the highest mountain in Antarctica -- breaking the previous seven-summit speed record by nine days.

"Steve reached the summit this morning with Jon Gupta and Pemba Sherpa," Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal, which organised logistics for Plain´s Everest ascent, told AFP.

Plain´s GPS tracker also showed he had stood atop the 8,848 metre (29,030 foot) mountain.

The Australian began his quest to break the record just four years after a swimming accident left him with a broken back. Photo: Twitter

The Australian began his quest to break the record just four years after a swimming accident left him with a broken back.

He and two team-mates left the last camp before the Everest summit late Sunday to make their final ascent.

"We are now resting at camp 4, for a few hours at least. Our plan is to set off this evening aiming to reach the top early tomorrow morning. Time to get this finished off," Plain wrote in a blog update on Sunday.

The Australian climbed six of the seven summits with British climber Gupta who tweeted Monday: "Hello from the top of the world!!! We´ve done it!! We´re on the summit of Everest!! Words simply can´t begin to describe what I can see & how I am feeling -- it´s very emotional!!"

The previous record for the fastest ascent of the seven summits was set last year by Polish climber Janusz Kochanski, who did it in 126 days.

There is some controversy over which mountains should make the list of the highest continental summits.

In one version Australia´s Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 metres) makes the list, while the other list defines the Carstensz Pyramid -- a much harder 4,884 metre climb in Indonesia -- as the highest peak of the Australian continent.

For good measure, Plain climbed both.

As well as the 4,892-metre Vinson, the other summits are Aconcagua (6,962m) in Argentina, Tanzania´s Kilimanjaro (5,895m), Elbrus (5,642m) in Russia and Denali (6,190m) in the United States.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Vintage photos of mothers from across the globe

Vintage photos of mothers from across the globe

Updated yesterday
First female Bishop of London installed

First female Bishop of London installed

 Updated 2 days ago
Delhi police parade 'space suit' scammers after NASA claims exposed

Delhi police parade 'space suit' scammers after NASA claims exposed

 Updated 4 days ago
General Bajwa on Forbes world's most powerful people list

General Bajwa on Forbes world's most powerful people list

 Updated 4 days ago
Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary

Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary

 Updated 6 days ago
Carrot-addicted kangaroos hopping mad at tourists

Carrot-addicted kangaroos hopping mad at tourists

 Updated a week ago
Spacecraft for detecting 'Marsquakes' set for rare California launch

Spacecraft for detecting 'Marsquakes' set for rare California launch

 Updated a week ago
Giant London glasshouse with world´s rarest plants reopens

Giant London glasshouse with world´s rarest plants reopens

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

Pakistani girl wins US State Department's 'Emerging Young Leaders' Award

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM