pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Politicians react to Nawaz's controversial Mumbai attacks statement

Monday May 14, 2018

Fawad Chaudhry (L), Sheikh Rasheed (M), Fazlur Rahman (R) weigh in on latest controversy surrounding Nawaz Sharif's remarks. Photo: file 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's statements regarding 2008 Mumbai attacks has caused a country-wide uproar. 

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

Here's how the politicians reacted to his statement. 

‘India strengthening its case with Nawaz's statement’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to Geo News, remarked that Nawaz's statement has led to world mocking Pakistan. "India is using Nawaz's statement to strengthen its case," he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif's statement have brought harm to country's institutions.

Nawaz merely reiterated Indian conspiracy to get Pakistan labeled as a ‘terrorist state’. “Nawaz has used the Indian gun to initiate firing on Pakistan.”

All political parties should unite to condemn Nawaz's statements, he asserted.

“Nawaz considers himself to be above state and institutions, which is quite unfortunate,” the PTI spokesperson said. “Nawaz is victim of political loneliness in his party, his workers are standing with Pakistan.”

‘Investigate if there is any truth in Nawaz's claims’

Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal chief Fazlur Rahman, on the other hand, remarked that it should be investigated to see if there is any truth in Nawaz’ statement.

"Nawaz's statement should be investigated seriously as he has served as country's prime minister three times," said Fazlul Rahman while speaking to media in Lahore.

He further said that sensitive topics should not be discussed. "There are some things expressing opinion on which is harmful for the nation,” he added.

‘Nawaz, Khaqan Abbasi have no political future’

On the other hand, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Raseed remarked that Nawaz Sharif wants Pakistan to turn into a kingdom.

"Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have no political future," he remarked while speaking to Geo News.

He alleged that Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif cannot say anything in front of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. "There is no record of Nawaz's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Many people have left PML-N because of Nawaz's statements, he added.

'Such statements ruin Pakistan’s image'

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira also criticised the former premier's remarks.

While speaking to Geo News, he said that such statements ruin the international image of Pakistan.

Nawaz had earlier said that he is competing with 'aliens' and not political parties, Kaira said, adding that Nawaz wants to go against institutions while his brother wants to work with institutions.

