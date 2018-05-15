Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
AFP

Meghan Markle's father not attending royal wedding: report

By
AFP

Tuesday May 15, 2018

LEFT: Thomas Markle in Rosarito, Mexico, December 6, 2017. Mirrorpix/MEGA; RIGHT: Meghan Markle in London, Britain, April 25, 2018. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters
 

LONDON: Kensington Palace on Monday said Meghan Markle was suffering a "deeply personal moment" following reports her father would not attend her wedding to Prince Harry on the weekend.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, Thomas Markle, who recently posed for paparazzi photos, has pulled out of accompanying his daughter down the aisle at Windsor Castle because he does not want to embarrass her.

He is also reported to have suffered a heart attack in recent days.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding," Kensington Palace, the official residence of the couple, said in a statement.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

The palace refused to confirm whether her father would be attending the wedding on Saturday.

The US actress' father had previously defied the palace's pleas for secrecy by agreeing to pose for a paparazzi photo shoot.

The images, showing him being measured for a suit and admiring a photo of the future royal couple on his computer, sold for $100,000 (83,000 euros/Â£74,000) according to tabloid the Daily Mirror.

A source close to Thomas Markle, cited by the publication, said he was convinced after being hounded by the paparazzi. He is now said to feel "like a total fool" who has been "scammed".

Comments

More From World:

Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

 Updated 3 hours ago
ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

 Updated 4 hours ago
US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

 Updated 5 hours ago
Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

 Updated 6 hours ago
Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

 Updated 5 hours ago
UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

 Updated 6 hours ago
Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistani taxi driver twice defeats Uber in UK courts

Pakistani taxi driver twice defeats Uber in UK courts

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM