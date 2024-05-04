Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez getting Met Gala help from fashion guru?

Emmy Award-winning journalist can only attend Met Gala if she agrees to Anna Wintour's fashion choices

Fashion critics not looking forward to Lauren Sanchez's Met Gala debut. — Reuters/File

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez is set to make her debut appearance at the annual Met Gala this year and she is getting special help from the host of the event.

The annual Met Gala is a highly anticipated event where celebrities dress to impress, and fashion enthusiasts either gasp with delight or cringe in horror.

The guest list for the invitation-only event is compiled by Anna Wintour herself, US Vogue's formidable editor-in-chief and the Gala's chair.

However, the 54-year-old Emmy Award-winning journalist has been criticised for revealing ensembles that show off her "surgically-enhanced assets", according to Daily Mail.

Rumours suggest that Wintour is suspending her usual laissez-faire policy on the dress code and has reportedly decreed that Sanchez can only attend the ball if she agrees to Wintour's fashion choices.

This is because the 74-year-old fashion enthusiast believes that Sanchez has "poor taste" in fashion, and so is personally helping her select custom designs by Oscar de la Renta or two other fashion designers.

In January, Sanchez wore a sheer black lace dress in Milan, which exposed her backside for which she received criticism.

She was again mocked when she wore another sheer dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which appeared to be on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction.

Last month, she squeezed into a figure-hugging red lace and satin dress as she accompanied Bezos for a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.