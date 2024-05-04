'Joe-B-Wan Kenobi': President Joe Biden gets Star Wars-inspired nickname

Star Wars' Luke Skywalker gives US president nickname inspired from franchise's Jedi master character

Joe Biden gets new nickname ahead of Star Wars Day. — Reuters, ABC News/File

What better way for United States President Joe Biden to celebrate Star Wars Day than to receive a new moniker inspired by the film from one of the film's renowned actors?

Biden, 81, received a visit on Friday from Hollywood's veteran actor Mark Hamill, 72, who famously played the role of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy.

After meeting with the president, Hamill made his way to the White House briefing room where he showed off a gift from the president and revealed a new nickname for the Democratic presidential representative before touting his legislative accomplishments to reporters.

While sporting a pair of sunglasses, the actor told reporters: "I just got to meet the president, and he gave me these aviator glasses."

When asked about his first ever visit to the Oval Office with Biden, Hamill said: "I called him 'Mr President.' He said, 'You can call me Joe.'

"I said, 'Can I call you Joe-B-Wan Kenobi?"

Mark Hamill reveals his new moniker for Joe Biden. — X/@thehill

He added that the president "liked" the actor's Biden-inspired play on the name of the Jedi master character in the intergalactic franchise.



Touting Biden’s legislative accomplishments, the frequent critic of ex-president Donald Trump said: "I want to say, once again, how grateful I am, and that just shows you that one person can be so influential and so positive in our lives."