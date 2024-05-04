US congressman hints 'space war' to deal with Russia, China

"Space Force will be actively involved in, I think, in going to the moon at some point," says Ken Calvert

US is bracing for China to militarise moon, says congressman.

"I suspect we will have a base on the moon also," he adds.

Russia, China had announced plans related to ILRS in 2021.

While most of the world's wars take place on Earth, it won't take long to witness combats in the space above, as technology leads humankind to its many surfaces, especially the moon where gravity exists.



The world's super powers, in this regard, are now mulling to take their wars to the space as well, hinting at turning the sci-fi visions into reality.

California Republican Ken Calvert, who chairs the House Appropriations defence subcommittee, has hinted at the United States military heading to the moon to fight potential threats from Russia and China in space.



The key House Republican congressman says the US is "bracing for China to militarise the moon and Russia to put a megaton bomb in low Earth orbit," reported The Washington Times.

Addressing an event comprising top government and tech officials in Washington, Calvert said that the US Space Force is expected to head to the moon too.

"Space Force will be actively involved in, I think, in going to the moon at some point and that discussion is ongoing," the congressman said.

The politician's comments came in light of his view that China, too, is going to begin militarising the moon, as the East Asian nation's Chinese National Space Administration shared a video depicting its plans of constructing a base on the moon's surface by the International Lunar Research Station.

"Obviously, China is probably going to militarise the moon, I have no doubt, so I suspect we will have a base on the moon also … maybe by the end of this decade."



Both Russia and China, in 2021, announced plans related to ILRS.

The US congressman also spoke about news reports citing Russia's alleged plan to place an "apparently one-megaton bomb into low-Earth orbit".

"And that’s basically blackmail against the world if something happens that they don’t agree to, that they would threaten to have that bomb go off. And of course everything in low-Earth orbit would be destroyed because the radiation field it would create around the world," he said.