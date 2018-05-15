Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
REUTERS

Mahathir to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 15, 2018

Mahatir Mohammad. Photo: File 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's 92-year-old new leader Mahathir Mohammad said he expects to stay as prime minister for up to two years and vowed not to cut any deals to keep his predecessor out of jail for alleged corruption.

Mahathir told the Wall Street Journal he would be in power for one to two years — before an expected handover to former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to be released on Wednesday after three years in jail on a sodomy conviction.

Mahathir, who ruled Malaysia from 1981-2003, came out of retirement to oust scandal-tainted former premier Najib Razak in an astonishing election turnaround last week.

Mahathir was asked in an interview by video link whether a deal could be cut with Najib, who is alleged to have overseen the looting of government investment fund 1MDB.

Mahathir, 92, back as Malaysia's premier

'Yes, yes, I am still alive,' a sprightly looking Mahathir said

"No deal," Mahathir said in the interview, conducted for a business forum organised by the newspaper in Tokyo.

Billions of dollars are believed to have been siphoned off from the fund, with most reportedly disappearing overseas, while $681 million also mysteriously appeared in Najib´s personal bank accounts in 2013.

"We are now in process of getting into details of matters he suppressed in his time," Mahathir said of Najib.

Without a deal to help recover the funds, Najib faces the likelihood of prosecution and possible criminal charges. Mahathir has ordered him barred from leaving the country.

Malaysia's Mahathir says king willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

Anwar Ibrahim was jailed on charges of corruption and sodomy after falling out with the government

Anwar, whose sodomy conviction is believed by supporters to have been concocted by Najib to derail the opposition, is expected to be pardoned by the country's king on Wednesday and released.

Mahathir has previously said he expects to stay in charge for a period of time, partly to ensure a smooth transition, but has already signalled he would eventually yield to Anwar.

Comments

More From World:

Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

 Updated 3 hours ago
ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

ICC vows to ‘take any action warranted’ over Gaza unrest

 Updated 4 hours ago
US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

US imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

 Updated 5 hours ago
Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

Saudi car show puts women in the driving seat

 Updated 6 hours ago
Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

Israel acted with restraint in Gaza: US ambassador to UN

 Updated 5 hours ago
UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

 Updated 6 hours ago
Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

Global condemnations pour in as Gaza death toll reaches 60

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistani taxi driver twice defeats Uber in UK courts

Pakistani taxi driver twice defeats Uber in UK courts

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM