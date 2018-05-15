Karachiites to brace for blistering first week of Ramazan

Sweltering heat is expected to persist in Karachi during the first week of Ramazan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department. Photo: file

Sweltering heat is expected to persist in Karachi during the first week of Ramazan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department.

The temperatures are expected to go as high as 38°C to 40°C, the Met department said, adding that winds could blow from the south-west.

The test of self-restraint is made only harder by the blistering heat. Despite the hardship, for many Muslims it's the most anticipated part of the year — a time of family togetherness and religious devotion, a break from routine.

Hot and dry weather prevailed towards the end of March in Karachi, which temperate soaring to maximum 40°C on March 26.

The MET Office had said the temperature may also feel higher than it would actually be due to a lack of sea breeze.

Beating the heat

Here's all that you can do to beat the heat as the mercury rises:

Stay covered

Try to stay indoor, and if you need to be outside; don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade or clothes that expose your skin to the sun.

Wear light clothes

Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don't feel suffocated in the humid heat.

Find shade or wear caps

If you must absolutely go out during peak hours that is between 10:00am and 4:00pm as mentioned above, then try to find shade to stand under or keep a baseball cap handy, and wear it alongside your sunglasses whenever you step out.

