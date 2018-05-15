Gaza violence: IJT members protest outside US consulate in Lahore

Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Members of the student wing of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) took to the streets today outside the US consulate protesting the recent killings of Palestinian at the hands of the Israeli army.

The leader of the Lahore wing of IJT Hafiz Zawalnoon condemned the opening of the US embassy opening in Jerusalem. He added that the atrocities against the Palestinian should stop immediately and urged the Muslim countries to raise their voice against the violence.

He added that the silence of the international community against the continuous atrocities is condemnable.

The protests, which have been going on for weeks, are scheduled to culminate on Tuesday, the day Palestinians mourn as the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe” when, in 1948, hundreds of thousands of them were driven out of their homes or fled the fighting around Israel’s creation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed Hamas for the Gaza violence.

The tensions between the Palestinians and the Israeli forces escalated in the aftermath of the US opening its embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

In the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since 2014, Palestinian Health Ministry officials said 58 protesters were killed and 2,700 injured either by live gunfire, tear gas or other means.