Pervaiz Rasheed should not have been removed over 'Dawn Leaks': Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed should not have been removed over ‘Dawn Leaks’ saga.



“Pervaiz Rasheed should not have been punished,” Maryam said while responding to a question regarding why the former information minister was removed from his post if ‘Dawn Leaks’ is accurate.

Maryam’s statement came after she appeared before an accountability court hearing corruption cases against her and her family.

Speaking before Maryam outside the court, Nawaz talked about the 'Dawn Leaks' saga in 2016 and said that at the time, national security leaders had talked about putting our own house in order but the issue was turned into 'Dawn Leaks'. "However, that was a fact," he asserted.

Rasheed resigned from his position as Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on October 29, 2016.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office regarding his resignation had said: "Evidence available so far points to a lapse on part of the information minister, who has been directed to step down from the office to enable holding of an independent and detailed inquiry.”