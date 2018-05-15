Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Pervaiz Rasheed should not have been removed over 'Dawn Leaks': Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed should not have been removed over ‘Dawn Leaks’ saga.

“Pervaiz Rasheed should not have been punished,” Maryam said while responding to a question regarding why the former information minister was removed from his post if ‘Dawn Leaks’ is accurate.

Maryam’s statement came after she appeared before an accountability court hearing corruption cases against her and her family.

Speaking before Maryam outside the court, Nawaz talked about the 'Dawn Leaks' saga in 2016 and said that at the time, national security leaders had talked about putting our own house in order but the issue was turned into 'Dawn Leaks'. "However, that was a fact," he asserted.

Rasheed resigned from his position as Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on October 29, 2016.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office regarding his resignation had said: "Evidence available so far points to a lapse on part of the information minister, who has been directed to step down from the office to enable holding of an independent and detailed inquiry.”

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Nepalese army chief discusses Pakistan's role in war against terrorism with Gen Bajwa

Nepalese army chief discusses Pakistan's role in war against terrorism with Gen Bajwa

Updated 4 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Updated an hour ago
Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi gets a new zoo

Karachi gets a new zoo

 Updated 2 hours ago
Get ready for mango season

Get ready for mango season

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM