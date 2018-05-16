Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CM Balochistan lifts ban on non-functional oil tankers at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

GADANI: A ban on non-functional sea vessels, especially oil tankers — imposed earlier at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard — was lifted on Tuesday by Balochistan's chief minister, Geo News reported.

Soon after Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the chief minister of Balochistan, announced that the ban was being lifted, the non-functional oil tankers were brought to the shores of Gadani.

Captain Tariq Zehri, the director-general (DG) at Balochistan Environment Protection Agency (BEPA), Gadani Shipbreaking Yard is now on the top rank among its peers around the world.

Zehri further noted that breaking down sea vessels, such as oil tankers, will help bring in heavy revenues in the form of annual taxes.

Every plot at the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, the DG BEPA continued, now has ambulances present for immediate transport to the nearest medical facility.

The Gadani Shipbreaking Yard has been upgraded to modern standards as per the chief minister's orders, Zehri added.

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Updated 59 minutes ago
Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi gets a new zoo

Karachi gets a new zoo

 Updated 2 hours ago
Get ready for mango season

Get ready for mango season

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs party MNAs to ensure presence during budget passing

PM directs party MNAs to ensure presence during budget passing

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM