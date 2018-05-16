Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in final of Street Child Football World Cup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Pakistani players in action against Uzbekistan during the final of the Street Child World Cup. Photo: Screegrab

Pakistan put up a tough fight but were unable to beat Uzbekistan in the final of the Street Child Football World Cup.

The match was tied 1-1 at the end of full time and headed to a penalty shootout. In the shootout, Uzbekistan pulled ahead 6-5.  

Pakistan had beaten Indonesia in the semi-final on Monday. The boys in green outclassed Indonesia 5-4 on penalties to secure their place in the final, where they will face Uzbekistan for the trophy.

The match had remained goal-less draw when the final whistle blew. However, in penalty shoot-outs, both the teams managed to score four goals each. In additional penalties, Indonesia missed the target after conceding a goal to Pakistan.

Pakistan team euphoric after qualifying for the final of Street Child World Cup 2018. Photo: Muslim Hands Foundation Twitter
 

On the other hand, Uzbekistan had beaten Burundi in their semi-final encounter 1-0.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Abdullah was named Player of the Tournament for Boys competition. 

Abdur Rasheed, the head coach of Muslim Hands Pakistan Street Child team, had told Geo.tv that the team would give its best to bring the gift of the trophy home.

Pakistan Streetchild Football Team in Russia. Photo: Muslim Hands Foundation Twitter

“I request everyone in Pakistan to pray for our success,” Rasheed had said. “Insha’Allah, if the boys play according to their abilities then we will gift victory to the nation.”

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan had played a goal-less equaliser against Uzbekistan in the first match, then defeated Russia 3-1 and Tajikistan 2-0 on way to the semi-final. 

Comments

More From Sports:

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ireland open to Pakistan tour if 'stars align'

Ireland open to Pakistan tour if 'stars align'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Amir Khan to make 'big' announcement for boxing league after Ramazan

Amir Khan to make 'big' announcement for boxing league after Ramazan

 Updated 10 hours ago
England fans warned over flag-waving at World Cup

England fans warned over flag-waving at World Cup

 Updated 11 hours ago
Five key men to look out for in Europa League final

Five key men to look out for in Europa League final

 Updated 11 hours ago
New Italy coach Mancini vows to restore Azzurri pride

New Italy coach Mancini vows to restore Azzurri pride

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sarfaraz proud of Imam, Babar as Pakistan defeat Ireland

Sarfaraz proud of Imam, Babar as Pakistan defeat Ireland

 Updated 17 hours ago
England recall Buttler for first Pakistan Test

England recall Buttler for first Pakistan Test

 Updated yesterday
India's Manohar re-elected as ICC chairman

India's Manohar re-elected as ICC chairman

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM