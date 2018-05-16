Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Photo: File

Messaging service WhatsApp rolled out new group-chat features on Tuesday, including more controls for administrators as well as regular group members.

According to Mashable, the new features include a mentions feature, as well as participant search.

The group admins will be getting more control of the group with the latest update. The new feature gives the admin, the power to restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon, and description.

They can also remove admin permissions of other group participants. Additionally, group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started. 

In another update, WhatsApp is adding a new protection so users cannot be repeatedly added to groups they have left.

A new 'catch up' feature will also be part of the update which will let users quickly get updated with messages they might have missed. 

Participants can quickly catch up on messages by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

The participant search feature will let users find anyone in a group by searching for participants on the group info page.

At the recent F8 conference, WhatsApp parent company Facebook had announced, a group video calling feature with up to four people.

The feature is expected to roll out soon, though no exact confirmation date has been given.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Google worker rebellion against military project grows

Google worker rebellion against military project grows

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cambridge Analytica ‘under investigation' by US Justice Department, FBI

Cambridge Analytica ‘under investigation' by US Justice Department, FBI

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTA calls for verification of mobile devices by June 15

PTA calls for verification of mobile devices by June 15

Updated 2 hours ago
Twitter tweak steps up fight against trolls

Twitter tweak steps up fight against trolls

 Updated 6 hours ago
Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018

Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018

 Updated 19 hours ago
From Yahoo to Uber, major hacks of data

From Yahoo to Uber, major hacks of data

 Updated yesterday
Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse

Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse

 Updated 2 days ago
Trump working with President Xi to help restart China's ZTE

Trump working with President Xi to help restart China's ZTE

 Updated 3 days ago
NASA plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

NASA plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM