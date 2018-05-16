WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

Photo: File

Messaging service WhatsApp rolled out new group-chat features on Tuesday, including more controls for administrators as well as regular group members.



According to Mashable, the new features include a mentions feature, as well as participant search.

The group admins will be getting more control of the group with the latest update. The new feature gives the admin, the power to restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon, and description.



They can also remove admin permissions of other group participants. Additionally, group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.

In another update, WhatsApp is adding a new protection so users cannot be repeatedly added to groups they have left.

A new 'catch up' feature will also be part of the update which will let users quickly get updated with messages they might have missed.

Participants can quickly catch up on messages by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

The participant search feature will let users find anyone in a group by searching for participants on the group info page.

At the recent F8 conference, WhatsApp parent company Facebook had announced, a group video calling feature with up to four people.

The feature is expected to roll out soon, though no exact confirmation date has been given.