Wednesday May 16 2018
Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Screengrab from viral video of corporal punishment at Cadet College Mastung 

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aitzaz Goraya to visit Cadet College Mastung to eliminate fear among students after a video of corporal punishment at the institution went viral.

The viral video showed a teacher beating male students at the cadet college.

During the hearing of the case, DIG CTD appearing as acting Regional Police Officer Quetta informed the court that nine suspects have been identified through the video and after speaking with students. Justice Hashim Kakar said the court should be apprised of the inquiry in ten days.

FIR registered against principal

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the principal of Cadet College Mastung. Ten second-year students who have passed out from the institution have also been named in a second FIR.

According to police, the incident took place on May 9 and Principal Javed Iqbal Bangash and a second-year student are under arrest.

Principal Bangash was arrested yesterday after he appeared in court and according to a police official was transferred to a local prison. Expressing grief over the incident, Bangash claimed four second-year students and a teacher were involved in the incident.    

