Video surfaces of teacher torturing students at Mastung college

MASTUNG: A video of a teacher allegedly torturing students at a private cadet college in Mastung has surfaced on social media, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The video which has been making the rounds on the internet, shows a teacher beating male students with a stick.

Moreover, the Directorate of Colleges and Higher Education Balochistan has taken notice of the incident and sent out a notification stating that an investigative committee has been formed to probe the incident.

A report on the matter will be prepared and presented in the next three days, notification added.

The committee is being headed by Hayat Kakar, the additional secretary home, while deputy commissioner Mastung and SSP Mastung are also a part of it.

Photo: Geo News

According to the notification, strict measures will be taken against the perpetrators.

Principal arrested at court's behest

Principal Javed Bangash was arrested at the court's behest on May 15, 2018. Photo: Geo News

The principal of Mastung Cadet College Javed Bangash was arrested later in the day after he appeared before the court.



Bangash was transferred to jail, according to a police official.



The principal had earlier expressed grief over the incident and said that strict action will be taken by the college.

Four second-year students along with the teacher were involved in the incident, Bangash had said.

He had remarked that action will be taken against the members of the administration, adding that the college is fully cooperating with the committee over the matter.

Balochistan governor suspends principal

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai had suspended the principal. A notification issued by the governor house read that Bangash was suspended over poor administration.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had also taken notice of the incident and ordered a probe into the matter.