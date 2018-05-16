Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Pakistan team euphoric after qualifying for the final of Street Child World Cup 2018. Photo: Muslim Hands Foundation Twitter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Street Child football team once again made the nation proud by beating some of the toughest teams in the Street Child Football World Cup 2018 and qualifying for the tournament’s final, where they were defeated today by Uzbekistan on penalties after a neck-to-neck contest.

However, despite their consistently good performances the talented young team has received nothing but empty promises from the higher-ups in the government, which has left it disheartened and disillusioned.

A Twitter page dedicated to Pakistan football, FootballPakistan.com, has drawn attention to the Sindh government’s promises made to the national Street Child football team years ago, which, to this day, remain undelivered.

According to the page, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party leader Sherry Rehman promised financial rewards for the team four years ago. But to this day, no payment has been made to the young stars.

Head coach of the Street Child team, Abdur Rasheed, told Geo News that the Sindh Assembly had promised Rs0.2 million to each player as well as jobs, but nothing has yet been done.

Rubina Qaimkhani, the provincial minister at that time, had promised jobs whereas Bilawal had assured to invite Argentine legend Maradona to Pakistan, Rasheed said.

“I demand that they fulfill their promises to us,” he added.

Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in final of Street Child Football World Cup

Pakistan had beaten Indonesia 5-4 on penalties in the semi-final

Speaking to Geo News, PPP’s Sherry Rehman, who is also leader of the opposition in Senate, regretted the unkept promises and said she would ensure the financial rewards are delivered to the team as soon as possible.

“It is regrettable that the promises weren’t fulfilled,” she admitted, adding that she has reminded the PPP chairman of the promised rewards. “He has instructed to immediately give out the rewards as promised, and it will be done in a few days,” she said. 



More From Sports:

Ireland open to Pakistan tour if 'stars align'

Ireland open to Pakistan tour if 'stars align'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Amir Khan to make 'big' announcement for boxing league after Ramazan

Amir Khan to make 'big' announcement for boxing league after Ramazan

 Updated 10 hours ago
England fans warned over flag-waving at World Cup

England fans warned over flag-waving at World Cup

 Updated 11 hours ago
Five key men to look out for in Europa League final

Five key men to look out for in Europa League final

 Updated 11 hours ago
Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in final of Street Child Football World Cup

Uzbekistan beat Pakistan in final of Street Child Football World Cup

 Updated 10 hours ago
New Italy coach Mancini vows to restore Azzurri pride

New Italy coach Mancini vows to restore Azzurri pride

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sarfaraz proud of Imam, Babar as Pakistan defeat Ireland

Sarfaraz proud of Imam, Babar as Pakistan defeat Ireland

 Updated 17 hours ago
England recall Buttler for first Pakistan Test

England recall Buttler for first Pakistan Test

 Updated yesterday
India's Manohar re-elected as ICC chairman

India's Manohar re-elected as ICC chairman

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM