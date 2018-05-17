Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 17 2018
Ahsanullah Shakir

Seven-day volley ball tournament ends in Lower Dir

Ahsanullah Shakir

Thursday May 17, 2018

LOWER DIR: As peace returns to Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its situation is improving slowly and steadily. 

Along with the return of cultural activities in the district, sports is also now returning to the hilly fields. 

Recently, the district hosted a seven-day volleyball tournament, which was organised by the Dir Task Force. Teams from seven tehsils participated in the sporting event. 

A large number of people attended the closing ceremony of the tournament where traditional music enthralled the guests.

According to the players, the tournament was a success and similar events should be held in the future. 

Colonel Shahzad and Lieutenant Colonel Shahid Aman distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and runners-up at the closing ceremony.

