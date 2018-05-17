Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

US promised to initiate probe against Col Joseph: FO

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 17, 2018

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The United States government has assured that a probe would be initiated against its Defence and Air Attaché Colonel Emanuel Joseph, who is accused of killing a young man after running a red light in the federal capital, said Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

During the weekly briefing on Thursday, Dr Faisal said Joseph fled back to the US as he has diplomatic immunity just like other embassy officials in Pakistan. 

However, he said they did not have details on the matter of diyat – financial compensation paid to the victim’s family.

Dr Faisal also spoke about travel restrictions on US diplomats and their families in Pakistan, saying the decision was made in response to the limitations on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in the US.

FO hits back with reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats in Pakistan

US had informed Pakistan its diplomats and their families in America would need permission to travel outside 25-mile radius from today

When asked why other restrictions were also imposed on US diplomats, the spokesperson said Pakistan only took back additional facilities that were given to the US officials.

According to Dr Faisal, past governments had given a number of special facilities to US diplomats in Pakistan, including permission to use tinted windows on vehicles, diplomatic licence plates on private vehicles and vice versa, and installation of communication devices. 

He added only these facilities were taken back, besides the imposition of travel restrictions, but no additional limitations have been levied.

The FO spokesperson also spoke about denial of permission to Moneeza Hashmi — daughter of Pakistan’s famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz — to speak at an event in India. During the briefing, Dr Faisal said that not letting Hashmi speak at the event she was invited to was a condemnable act.

Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

Moneeza Hashmi, 72, was reportedly barred from participating in 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi

Hashmi, 72, was barred from participating in 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi, and was told that the hotel where she was to stay did not have a booking in her name, her son said.

She was informed by the director of AIBD (Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development) that she would not be allowed to speak. AIBD Director Chang Jin is reported to have told her, “We were just informed that you cannot attend the conference”. She was scheduled to speak on May 10 in the 4pm session on ‘Should all good stories be commercially successful?’ along with other speakers.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Updated 31 minutes ago
Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

 Updated 47 minutes ago
2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

 Updated 2 hours ago
British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

 Updated 3 hours ago
Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

Updated 6 hours ago
Little vendors of Peshawar: Away from school, out in bazaars

Little vendors of Peshawar: Away from school, out in bazaars

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM