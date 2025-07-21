Tribal clashes claim six lives in Balochistan's Qila Abdullah

This representational image shows a police official directing the way to the ambulance. — AFP/File

Tribal clashes wound 14 in Qilla Abdullah's Tot Adda.

Deceased belong to Badwan and Orakzai tribes.

Jirga brokers peace, area cleared of armed men.

QUETTA: At least six people have been killed and several others injured in tribal clashes in Balochistan's Qila Abdullah, the deputy commissioner said on Monday.

The clash triggered panic in the area, leading to the closure of markets. Upon receiving information about the incident, Levies personnel and the local administration arrived at the site, cordoned off the area, and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

Lamenting the use of heavy weapons by both sides, the DC noted that FC has been called in to address the situation and stop the clashes with the Levies surrounding the area.

The district administration has said that a jirga comprising elders has brought peace between the two sides, and the deputy commissioner and the tribal elders have cleared the area of armed men.

Providing details of the incident, the district administration has said that the deceased belong to the Badwan and Orakzai tribes.

Adding that Levies and FC have taken control of Tot Adda, it said that the 14 people who were wounded in the clashes have been shifted to hospitals in Qila Abdullah, Pishin and Quetta.