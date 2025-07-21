Nearly 90% Pakistanis believe democracy vital for country's stability: survey

A voter with an ink mark on the thumb goes through paperwork to cast a vote during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2024. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A majority of Pakistanis believe democracy is vital for the country’s stability, according to a nationwide survey reported by The News, citing data from the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR).

The survey, which polled over 1,000 respondents from across the country, found that 89% of participants expressed full confidence in the democratic system and viewed it as essential to Pakistan’s development and long-term stability.

Meanwhile, 7% opposed democracy, while 4% did not respond to the question.

In the survey, 54% said they were dissatisfied with the current democratic system, while 43% expressed complete satisfaction.

On the question which system is best for Pakistan, 65% said democratic system, 19% voted in favour of an Islamic system of government, while 10% said a military-led system was better for the country. 1% supported technocratic system.

42% of Pakistanis considered military intervention in the democratic system to be harmful for the country. 21% said it was better for strengthening of democratic system. 22% took a middle position, while 15% refrained from giving any opinion on this question.

According to the Democracy Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Pakistan’s democracy ranking had dropped from 3.25 in 2023 to 2.84 in 2024 amid political chaos marked by election upheavals.

According to the report on global democracy rankings, Pakistan witnessed violence ahead of and on polling day, February 8 2024.

It is worth noting that the 2024 general election had the highest voter turnout in Pakistan’s history, according to the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

However, the events before and after the polling day raised questions over democratic rights and freedom in the country.