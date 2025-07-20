Balochistan CM orders probe into viral 'honour' killing video

Representational image of a tape used by police to cordon off the crime scene. — Reuters/File

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday took notice of a disturbing video circulating on social media, which appears to show the brutal killing of a man and a woman.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government, the chief minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and directed law enforcement agencies to arrest all those involved without delay.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, quoting the chief minister, described the act as "barbaric" and said it would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," Rind added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to uphold justice.

While many users on social media have claimed the killings were carried out in the name of honour, the authenticity of the video and the details of the incident have yet to be independently verified.

In Pakistan, ‘honour' killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout 2024.

According to the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) 2024 report ‘Mapping Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Pakistan’, 2,238 cases of domestic violence, 547 cases of honour killings and 5,339 cases of rape were reported across the country, while conviction rates stood below 2% for each of these crimes.

From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country. The previous two years also saw a consistent rise in murders related to the so-called ‘honour’.

In 2023, the country saw a total of 490 ‘honour’ killing incidents taking place, while in 2022, as many as 590 people lost their lives to ‘honour’ killing.