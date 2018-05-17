Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note after Cannes debut

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 17, 2018

Mahira Khan. Photo: Instagram

Mahira Khan who had the world in awe with her Cannes debut has penned a heartfelt post about her experience of attending the prestigious film festival.

The actor who turned heads as she walked the world’s most glamorous red carpet as the first Pakistani ambassador of make-up giant L’Oreal Paris took to Instagram to share her sentiments.

“Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time,” she wrote as she shared a stunning picture of her in a Nicolas Jebran dress at Chopard’s party.

“As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days,” Mahira continued.

The actor added, “All these talented women had one thing in common – they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other’s backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. ”

Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time. However there are a few things I want to relay to all of you. As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days. All these talented women had one thing in common - they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other’s backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. It is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up. It’s a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a ‘you’ve got this’ from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times. It was even more amazing to get all these lovely msgs from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee! We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again. My @seherhafeez I love you. @amarfaiz for giving it your all. @shakeelbinafzal for keeping up with the insanity and @manekaharisinghani for being there always Loreal Pakistan , we did it! Thank you loreal Paris for having us.. can’t wait to see you again! À bientôt, Love love love X #lorealparis #lorealcannes #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 Ramzan Mubarak to all by @happymonday

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Mahira further shared that “it is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up”. 

The actor also spoke of the support she received and her experience walking the Cannes red carpet. “It’s a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a ‘you’ve got this’ from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times.”

“It was even more amazing to get all these lovely messages from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee!” she added.

Mahira concluded, “We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again.”

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Aishwarya Rai gave me the warmest hug I've gotten in a while: Mahira Khan

Aishwarya Rai gave me the warmest hug I've gotten in a while: Mahira Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

 Updated 10 hours ago
James Ransone, Andy Bean join cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’

James Ransone, Andy Bean join cast of ‘It: Chapter Two’

 Updated 12 hours ago
Black actresses brave downpour to protest at Cannes

Black actresses brave downpour to protest at Cannes

 Updated 15 hours ago
Romancing the maid: Indian film premiered at Cannes film festival

Romancing the maid: Indian film premiered at Cannes film festival

 Updated yesterday
Meghan Markle's father overshadows wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father overshadows wedding to Prince Harry

 Updated yesterday
Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes thanks Mahira for sharing her stories

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes thanks Mahira for sharing her stories

 Updated yesterday
Marvel icon Stan Lee in $1 bn lawsuit against company he started

Marvel icon Stan Lee in $1 bn lawsuit against company he started

 Updated yesterday
Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM