Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note after Cannes debut

Mahira Khan. Photo: Instagram

Mahira Khan who had the world in awe with her Cannes debut has penned a heartfelt post about her experience of attending the prestigious film festival.

The actor who turned heads as she walked the world’s most glamorous red carpet as the first Pakistani ambassador of make-up giant L’Oreal Paris took to Instagram to share her sentiments.

“Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time,” she wrote as she shared a stunning picture of her in a Nicolas Jebran dress at Chopard’s party.

“As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days,” Mahira continued.

The actor added, “All these talented women had one thing in common – they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other’s backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. ”

Mahira further shared that “it is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up”.



The actor also spoke of the support she received and her experience walking the Cannes red carpet. “It’s a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a ‘you’ve got this’ from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times.”

“It was even more amazing to get all these lovely messages from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee!” she added.

Mahira concluded, “We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again.”