Friday May 18 2018
Jaffar Hussain

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Jaffar Hussain

Friday May 18, 2018

With the advent of Ramazan, night cricket has returned to Karachi. 

A unique cricket tournament, with teams comprising of people of short stature, took place in the metropolis on Friday night. 

The players, in a conversation with Geo News, said the only thing that matters to them is their passion for the sport. 

A unique cricket tournament, with teams comprising of people of short stature, took place in the metropolis on Friday night. Photo: Geo News
 

The lethal bowling styles, searing deliveries, and graceful batting kept the audience entertained. 

Speaking about the discrimination faced by little people, some of the players said they don't mind any demeaning remarks. 

The coach says the players are full of zeal and their passion is unparalleled. Photo: Geo News 

"We are here to prove ourselves with our talent," they said. "It doesn't matter when people call us short or dwarfs."   

The coach says the players are full of zeal and their passion is unparalleled. 

