Nine dead, 13 injured as pilgrim bus veers off bridge in Saudi Arabia

Image via GDN Online

MECCA: At least nine people were killed and 13 injured Friday evening when a bus carrying pilgrims to Medina from here was involved in a traffic accident, Geo News reported, citing Arab media.



Of the 13 wounded, six are reportedly in a critical condition.



The bus was transporting pilgrims — Asian, as per Arab news outlet GDN Online — from Mecca to Medina via Al Hijrah when its "driver lost control" and it "veered off and fell off a bridge on the highway".

"18 other pilgrims sustained multiple injuries — of whom 6 are in a critical condition," the publication quoted Khalid Al-Sahli, a spokesperson for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, as saying.

"Seven passengers suffered medium injuries and 5 others are said to be in a stable condition," Al-Sahli added.