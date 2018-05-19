Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday May 19 2018
By
REUTERS

Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

By
REUTERS

Saturday May 19, 2018

A woman is silhouetted against the Baidu logo at a new product launch from Baidu, in Shanghai, China, November 26, 2015. Photo: File 
 

BEIJING: Lu Qi, who oversaw Baidu Inc’s shift to artificial intelligence (AI) after a damaging ad scandal in 2016, is stepping down as chief operating officer, China’s biggest search engine said on Friday.

Lu, a former Microsoft executive and AI expert who joined Baidu in late 2016, is currently responsible for day-to-day operations in its AI unit, which has become the company’s core focus in the past year.

He will remain vice chairman of Baidu and Vice President Wang Haifeng will now oversee the company’s AI projects, Baidu said in a social media posting, adding Lu was stepping back for “personal and family reasons”.

Baidu’s shares tumbled in New York on the news, ending 9.5 percent down on Friday.

Lu is viewed as a top figure in the global AI industry, and joined Baidu at a time when the company was rebuilding investor confidence after a medical scandal linked to its search business led to strict new regulations that gutted the firm’s ad revenue.

Baidu, which saw revenue growth stall for several quarters following the new rules, has since regained momentum after closing or selling loss-making units and funneling resources into its AI and autonomous driving units.

AI projects overseen by Lu, including enhancements to the firm’s news feed product, have begun to reap dividends for the firm, whose stock is up more than 19 percent since the beginning of the year.

“In the future, while being with and taking care of my family, I will continue to firmly support Baidu and (chief executive) Robin Li. I will also pay attention to China-US research and investment,” said Lu in a statement.

Lu is the latest in a series of high-profile AI experts to leave the company in the past year, amid fierce global competition for talent in the field.

In early 2017, Baidu’s then chief scientist, Andrew Ng, left the company to pursue other projects. Not long after, the head of Baidu’s autonomous driving unit, Wang Jing, stepped aside to launch a separate firm in the same field.

Last month, Baidu beat analysts’ revenue expectation when it reported its quarterly results. It was helped in part by lower-than-expected research and development costs, which had sky-rocketed in previous quarters largely due to personnel costs associated with building up its AI unit.

Comments

More From Business:

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

 Updated yesterday
Uber scraps mandatory arbitration clause for sexual harassment claims

Uber scraps mandatory arbitration clause for sexual harassment claims

 Updated 4 days ago
Wall Street gains as trade worries subside

Wall Street gains as trade worries subside

 Updated 5 days ago
Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts fixed at Rs39,198

Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts fixed at Rs39,198

Updated 5 days ago
PSX plunges by over 1,000 points after Nawaz’s Mumbai attacks remarks

PSX plunges by over 1,000 points after Nawaz’s Mumbai attacks remarks

 Updated 5 days ago
Balochistan presents budget worth Rs352.3bn for fiscal 2018-19

Balochistan presents budget worth Rs352.3bn for fiscal 2018-19

 Updated 5 days ago
UAE launches $45 bn investment to boost refineries

UAE launches $45 bn investment to boost refineries

 Updated 6 days ago
Ban on purchasing new vehicles for non-filers will not be withdrawn: Miftah Ismail

Ban on purchasing new vehicles for non-filers will not be withdrawn: Miftah Ismail

 Updated 7 days ago
Apple is almost a $1tn company, but watch out for Amazon

Apple is almost a $1tn company, but watch out for Amazon

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM