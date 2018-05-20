Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Texas school shooter 'nonemotional' says lawyer

By
REUTERS

Sunday May 20, 2018

Dimitrios Pagourtzis — the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, US. Photo: Galveston County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS 
 

SANTA FE, TEXAS: The 17-year-old student charged with killing 10 people when he opened fire in an art class at his Houston-area high school appeared “weirdly nonemotional” on the morning after the rampage, one of his lawyers said on Saturday.

The teenager, identified by law enforcement as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bail in Santa Fe, Texas, where authorities said he went on a shooting spree shortly before 8am CDT on Friday.

In addition to 10 fatalities, the gunman wounded at least 13 people, with two of them in critical condition. One of those in critical condition was one of the two school resource officers who engaged the shooter before his surrender.

Nicholas Poehl, one of two lawyers hired by the suspect’s parents to represent him, told Reuters he had spent a total of one hour with Pagourtzis on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“He’s very emotional and weirdly nonemotional,” the attorney said when asked to describe his client’s state of mind. “There are aspects of it he understands and there are aspects he doesn’t understand.”

Comments

More From World:

US, China agree to abandon trade war: Beijing

US, China agree to abandon trade war: Beijing

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Hawaii reports first serious injury from volcano as lava threatens escape routes

Hawaii reports first serious injury from volcano as lava threatens escape routes

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cuba mourns after 107 killed in airliner crash

Cuba mourns after 107 killed in airliner crash

 Updated 4 hours ago
Funeral for Sabika Sheikh scheduled today in Houston

Funeral for Sabika Sheikh scheduled today in Houston

Updated 8 hours ago
Saudi Arabia intercepts another Houthi-fired ballistic missile

Saudi Arabia intercepts another Houthi-fired ballistic missile

 Updated 9 hours ago
Trump Jr. met Gulf princes' emissary in 2016 who offered campaign help

Trump Jr. met Gulf princes' emissary in 2016 who offered campaign help

 Updated 10 hours ago
Rabat suspends twin city plan with Guatemala over Jerusalem move

Rabat suspends twin city plan with Guatemala over Jerusalem move

 Updated 14 hours ago
In pictures: Prince Harry, Meghan's royal wedding

In pictures: Prince Harry, Meghan's royal wedding

Updated 20 hours ago
Russia unveils world's first floating nuclear power station

Russia unveils world's first floating nuclear power station

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM