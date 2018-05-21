COAS Gen Bajwa, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss bilateral defence cooperation

Image: Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Twitter account

ABU DHABI: Pakistan Army chief on Sunday met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince here at the Presidential Palace, Geo News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



During his tour of the United Arab Emirates, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two dignitaries discussed bilateral defence cooperation, as well as matters of mutual interest and regional issues, the ISPR statement said.

On his visit to Abu Dhabi "to explore paths of reinforcing collaboration across the defence domain", the COAS and the crown prince exchanged Ramazan greetings alongside "bests wishes for their two peoples", the Emirates News Agency said.

"The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security," it added.