GEO NEWS

NA law and justice body meeting with NAB chief postponed

Tuesday May 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between National Assembly Standing Committee for Law and Justice and the National Accountability Bureau chief scheduled for today has been postponed.

According to sources, the meeting was postponed after Standing Committee Chairperson Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf suffered a heart attack.

The committee had sought NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal regarding allegations on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the meeting was cancelled and then rescheduled for Tuesday (today), but no reason was provided for cancellation.  

No reason, however, was provided in the memo for the decision to cancel the meeting.

NA committee meeting with NAB chairman turns into in-camera briefing

The NA committee has summoned Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to appear before it on May 22

On Saturday, an update to the meeting agenda revealed that it had been changed to an in-camera briefing. Sources had informed that the NAB chair confirmed his availability for the Tuesday meeting.

Justice (retd) Iqbal was directed to give a briefing on the probe into allegations of money laundering against  Nawaz .

The probe

On May 8, the anti-graft body had ordered an enquiry against Nawaz and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India. According to a statement from the NAB, its chairperson took notice of a media report that had made claims citing a World Bank report.

However, the World Bank later clarified that its report neither mentioned names and amounts, nor any alleged money laundering.

