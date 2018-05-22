Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 22 2018
Will Smith to perform official song for World Cup 2018

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Will Smith. Photo: AFP

Hollywood actor Will Smith will be reportedly performing the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2018 that will be held in Russia. 

With the World Cup less than a month away, countries are announcing their squads and getting their players ready for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

However, no World Cup can be complete without an anthem that will have the spectators singing along the entire summer.

According to Billboard, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star will be teaming up with singer-songwriter Nicky Jam and Kosovo singer Era Istrefi.

The news was first reported by Vibe and Colombian radio station W Radio and confirmed independently by Billboard with sources close to the project.

According to an interview with Nicky Jam manager Juan Diego Medina that aired on W Radio, Nicky Jam and Smith were in Budapest putting final touches to the song which will come out on May 25.

Past anthems for the World Cup include Shakira’s “Waka Waka” and Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life.”

The World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in Russia.

