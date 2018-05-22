Can't connect right now! retry
DG Rangers visits citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

Tuesday May 22, 2018

DG Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited on Tuesday, May 22, 2017 citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing along the Working Boundary in Sialkot Sector. Photo: File
 

RAWALPINDI: DG Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) visited on Tuesday citizens injured by unprovoked Indian firing along the Working Boundary in Sialkot Sector, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).   

Four civilians were martyred and 10 injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot on Friday. The martyred individuals included one woman and three children, the military's media wing had said.

Civilians targetted in unprovoked Indian firing along Working Boundary

ISPR says Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded and targetted those Indian posts which initiated fire

Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited CMH Sialkot earlier today. He inquired about the well being of the injured individuals and assured them of the unflinching resolve of the security forces' for the safety and security of the citizens. 

Following the incident, the acting foreign secretary had summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office and submitted a letter of protest over the incident.

Indian forces frequently conduct cross-border violations along with Working Boundary as well as in Kashmir across the Line of Control, resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians. 

