Civilians targetted in unprovoked Indian firing along Working Boundary

Monday May 21, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops targetted civilians as they initiated 'unprovoked' firing along the Working Boundary in Harpal and Charwah sectors on Monday, according to the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along Working Boundary targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons in Harpal and Charwah Sector since early morning,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded and targetted those Indian posts which initiated fire, the military’s media wing added.

Intermittent fire continued till the filing of this report.

Woman, three children martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

ISPR says 10 people were also injured when Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire on civilian population

On Friday, four civilians were martyred and 10 injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot. The ISPR said the martyred included one woman and three children.

Following the incident, the acting foreign secretary summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office and submitted a letter of protest over the incident.

Indian forces frequently conduct cross-border violations along with Working Boundary as well as in Kashmir across the Line of Control, resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians. 

