AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket

AB de Villiers File photo

CAPE TOWN: South African AB de Villiers has announced he is retiring from international cricket with immediate effect.



The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman made his debut in 2004 against England in a Test match played in Port Elizabeth.

“I’ve decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 One Day Internationals and 78 T20 Internationals it is time for others to take over,” de Villiers said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“I’ve had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision and I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket.”

AB stressed that after the series wins against India and Australia this was the right time to step aside. “It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing.”

Ab de Villiers stressed that he would always be grateful for his teammates, coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for the support he had received through the years.

“It’s not about earning more somewhere else, it’s about running out of gas and the feeling that it’s time to move on. Everything comes to an end.”

The former South African skipper said he would remain the biggest support of the Proteas and Faf du Plessis.