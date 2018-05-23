World Bank vows to resolve India-Pakistan water issues amicably

Senior World Bank officials met on May 21-22 with a delegation from Pakistan to discuss issues regarding the Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has said that it would continue to work with Pakistan and India to resolve all issues relating to Indus Waters Treaty including Kishenganga hydroelectric project in an amicable manner and in line with the treaty provisions.



Senior World Bank officials met on May 21-22 with a delegation from Pakistan to discuss issues regarding treaty, a statement issued by the bank said on Wednesday.

The delegation also shared its concerns about the recent inauguration of the Kishenganga hydroelectric plant by India.

Several procedural options for resolving the disagreement over the interpretation of the Treaty’s provisions were discussed. While an agreement on the way forward was not reached at the conclusion of the meetings, the bank in a statement said it will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in line with the treaty provisions.

The Indus Waters Treaty is a profoundly important international agreement that provides an essential cooperative framework for India and Pakistan to address current and future challenges of water management to meet human needs and achieve development goals, the statement added.

As a signatory to the treaty, the World Bank’s role is limited and procedural.

In particular, the role in relation to “differences” and “disputes” is limited to the designation of people to fulfill certain roles when requested by either or both parties.

The, WB, however reaffirmed its commitment to act in good faith and with complete impartiality and transparency in fulfilling its responsibilities under the treaty, while continuing to assist both the countries.