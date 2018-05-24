Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday May 24 2018
By
REUTERS

China gives Pakistan $1.6bn credit line to boost currency reserves: sources

By
REUTERS

Thursday May 24, 2018

“This arrangement has been finalised,” said a source within State Bank of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: China has given Pakistan a credit line worth $1.6 billion to stave off a balance of payments crisis, two Pakistani central bank sources said on Thursday, with cash earmarked for boosting fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.

Two State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sources told Reuters the credit facility that accompanies a currency swap agreement between SBP and China’s central bank has been hiked to 20 billion yuan ($3.13 billion) from 10 billion yuan.

“This arrangement has been finalised,” said one SBP source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. A second source confirmed the agreement and the figures. 

Comments

