BT Properties marks first UAE anniversary with new villas, office spaces

DUBAI: Real estate firm BT Properties marked its successful first year in the United Arab Emirates with a grand event in Dubai, where the company also announced major plans for new villas and modern office spaces.

The ceremony was held at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, celebrating BT Properties’ one-year milestone in the Dubai market. Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz Hussain, his wife Bina Malik Riaz and other family members attended the event, reaffirming their commitment to taking the company to new heights in Dubai.

During the ceremony, the company announced the inauguration of its newly designed sales centre and the showcasing of fully furnished model apartments.

Group CEO Ali Riaz Malik, addressing the gathering, also announced the launch of premium commercial office spaces and modern four-bedroom villas at the start of 2026.

Maroon 5 performs at the event held to mark the first anniversary of real estate firm BT Properties, held in Dubai, UAE. — BT Properties

A major highlight of the evening was a live performance by the globally renowned band Maroon 5, which entertained the audience.

Government officials, international investors and real estate experts were present in large numbers.

The company’s flagship project, “Waada”, was described as a modern, eco-friendly and community-focused residential development in Dubai South.

Launched on May 27, its first phase sold out within just one week. According to BT Properties, construction work is progressing ahead of schedule, with buyers receiving regular digital progress reports.

The project features modern townhouses, luxury apartments and upscale villas, along with educational facilities, medical services, retail zones and sports areas. The event concluded with a grand musical show.