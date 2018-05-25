Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 25 2018
By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Trump's decision to cancel summit with N Korea against 'world's wishes': KCNA

By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Friday May 25, 2018

PYONGYANG: North Korea said early Friday it was still prepared to go ahead with talks and solve matters of concern "whenever, however" with the United States, according to KCNA, the state's official news agency.

"[North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un has made utmost efforts to hold a summit with US President Donald Trump," the KCNA of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea said.

The country was "still willing to resolve issues with the United States whenever, however".

Donald Trump's "decision to scrap US-North Korea summit is not in line with the world's wishes", it added.

Trump cancels Singapore summit with Kim

Trump, Kim had been due to hold high-stakes talks on June 12 aimed at ridding the reclusive state of nuclear weapons

Earlier in the day, Trump had informed Kim that he was cancelling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, blaming "anger" and "hostility" from the North Korean regime for the collapse of the historic event.

Trump and Kim had been due to hold high-stakes talks on June 12, 2018, aimed to rid the reclusive state of nuclear weapons; however, the meeting was thrown into doubt as both sides raised the prospect of scrapping the discussions and traded threats.

Trump’s letter came a day after North Korea attacked US Vice President Mike Pence as "ignorant and stupid".

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump had written in the letter released by the White House.

"Please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place."

Trump, in his typical style of comparing artillery and strength, also brandished the threat of America’s nuclear might in his letter, writing: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

The decision came as North Korea said it had "completely" dismantled its nuclear test site, in a carefully choreographed move portrayed by the isolated regime as a goodwill gesture ahead of the Singapore summit.

Comments

More From World:

Samsung ordered to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features

Samsung ordered to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump pardons heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson posthumously

Trump pardons heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson posthumously

 Updated 5 hours ago
15 wounded as two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant in Canada

15 wounded as two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant in Canada

 Updated 6 hours ago
At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

 Updated 6 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein — from Hollywood icon to potential perp walk

Harvey Weinstein — from Hollywood icon to potential perp walk

 Updated 8 hours ago
US Senate approves bill to address Capitol Hill sexual harassment

US Senate approves bill to address Capitol Hill sexual harassment

 Updated 8 hours ago
Hollywood women applaud impending Harvey Weinstein charges

Hollywood women applaud impending Harvey Weinstein charges

 Updated 9 hours ago
In corporate Japan, little movement on harassment policies: Reuters poll

In corporate Japan, little movement on harassment policies: Reuters poll

 Updated 9 hours ago
17 missing as Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemen’s Socotra island

17 missing as Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemen’s Socotra island

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM