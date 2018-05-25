Trump's decision to cancel summit with N Korea against 'world's wishes': KCNA

PYONGYANG: North Korea said early Friday it was still prepared to go ahead with talks and solve matters of concern "whenever, however" with the United States, according to KCNA, the state's official news agency.



"[North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un has made utmost efforts to hold a summit with US President Donald Trump," the KCNA of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea said.

The country was "still willing to resolve issues with the United States whenever, however".

Donald Trump's "decision to scrap US-North Korea summit is not in line with the world's wishes", it added.

Earlier in the day, Trump had informed Kim that he was cancelling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, blaming "anger" and "hostility" from the North Korean regime for the collapse of the historic event.

Trump and Kim had been due to hold high-stakes talks on June 12, 2018, aimed to rid the reclusive state of nuclear weapons; however, the meeting was thrown into doubt as both sides raised the prospect of scrapping the discussions and traded threats.

Trump’s letter came a day after North Korea attacked US Vice President Mike Pence as "ignorant and stupid".

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump had written in the letter released by the White House.

"Please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place."

Trump, in his typical style of comparing artillery and strength, also brandished the threat of America’s nuclear might in his letter, writing: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

The decision came as North Korea said it had "completely" dismantled its nuclear test site, in a carefully choreographed move portrayed by the isolated regime as a goodwill gesture ahead of the Singapore summit.