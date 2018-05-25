Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday May 25 2018
By
AFP

At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

By
AFP

Friday May 25, 2018

A picture taken on March 13, 2018 shows a general view of destroyed buildings in a central district in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. Photo: AFP

BENGHAZI: At least seven people were killed and around twenty others injured late Thursday in a car bomb attack in the centre of Benghazi in eastern Libya, a local security official told AFP.

The bomb exploded close to the Tibesti hotel on a busy road where many people go to celebrate during the month of Ramadan, the official said, adding that the victims were civilians.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but the Libyan official blamed the assault on "terrorist sleeper cells who want to send a message that Benghazi is not safe".

Libya has been rocked by chaos since a 2011 uprising which toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival authorities and multiple militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Military strongman Khalifa Haftar in July announced the "total liberation" of Benghazi, three years after his forces launched a military operation to seize the city from extremists who had made it a stronghold following the revolution.

But clashes and attacks in the city have continued, including against diplomatic facilities and security forces.

Almost 40 people were killed following a double car bomb attack in front of a mosque in January. In February, another attack left one person dead and nearly 150 wounded, also in front of a mosque.

Haftar supports a parliament based in the far east of Libya, while a rival United Nations-backed unity government in the western capital Tripoli has struggled to assert its authority outside the west of the country.

Earlier this month Haftar returned to Benghazi after a two-week stint in a Paris hospital to launch a new anti-extremist offensive.

Presenting himself as the scourge of militancy, he announced the start of a military campaign to retake the eastern city of Derna from extremists.

The city is the only part of eastern Libya to remain out of the control of Haftar´s Libyan National Army, which has the backing of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

It is currently held by the Mujahideen Shura Council of Derna, a ragtag collection of militias that includes Al-Qaeda and is hostile to both Haftar and the Daesh group.

Haftar was also celebrating the fourth anniversary of his ongoing anti-jihadist "Dignity" operation, initially launched in 2014 to retake Benghazi after it fell to hardline militias.

Separately, a suicide attack in early May claimed by the Daesh group against the headquarters of the electoral commission in Tripoli killed more than a dozen people.

The international community is pushing for elections in Libya that it hopes will help calm the turmoil that has plagued it since Kadhafi´s fall.

Comments

More From World:

Samsung ordered to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features

Samsung ordered to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump pardons heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson posthumously

Trump pardons heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson posthumously

 Updated 5 hours ago
15 wounded as two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant in Canada

15 wounded as two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant in Canada

 Updated 6 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein — from Hollywood icon to potential perp walk

Harvey Weinstein — from Hollywood icon to potential perp walk

 Updated 8 hours ago
US Senate approves bill to address Capitol Hill sexual harassment

US Senate approves bill to address Capitol Hill sexual harassment

 Updated 8 hours ago
Hollywood women applaud impending Harvey Weinstein charges

Hollywood women applaud impending Harvey Weinstein charges

 Updated 9 hours ago
In corporate Japan, little movement on harassment policies: Reuters poll

In corporate Japan, little movement on harassment policies: Reuters poll

 Updated 9 hours ago
17 missing as Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemen’s Socotra island

17 missing as Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemen’s Socotra island

 Updated 12 hours ago
Locals, exchange students in US protest against gun violence outside White House

Locals, exchange students in US protest against gun violence outside White House

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM