world
Friday May 25 2018
Two injured in Indiana school shooting, suspect arrested: police

Friday May 25, 2018

The two victims were being transported to hospital from Noblesville West Middle School in a suburb of the state capital Indianapolis-School wesbite

CHICAGO: Two people were injured in a shooting at a school in the US state of Indiana on Friday, with a suspect taken into custody, police said.

The two victims were being transported to hospital from Noblesville West Middle School in a suburb of the state capital Indianapolis, according to state police.

"Those families have been notified. Suspect in custody," police spokesman John Perrine said on twitter.

Local media reported that the injured were a teenager and an adult. 

