Sci-Tech
Friday May 25 2018
These latest pictures of Jupiter by NASA's Juno Spacecraft are amazing

Friday May 25, 2018

NASA recently released images of Jupiter snapped b the Juno spacecraft—and they are fascinating.

The aircraft, which has been circling the planet for over a year, collects data, including pictures through its camera called JunoCam.

The spacecraft’s mission will to end this July, but can be extended for several years if it gets funding.

Here are the amazing picture captured by the ship.

Photo: NASA


Photo: NASA


Photo: NASA

Juno, which earlier this month marked its first year in orbit of the gas giant, will offer "humanity´s first up-close and personal view of the gigantic feature," NASA said in a statement last year.

