Saturday May 26 2018
Govt announces additional three-month salary for federal employees

Saturday May 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced an additional three-month salaries for all of its employees, read a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office.

". . .All employees of the federal government shall be given honourarium equivalent to three (3) basic pays for financial year 2017-18," the notification read.

"No exception shall be allowed for payment in excess of the ceiling in any case."

It said the prime minister desired that for financial year 2018-19 onwards a policy may be formulated by the new elected government after elections 2018.

The incumbent leadership has set aside at least Rs20 billion and Rs40 billion to pay the salaries of civil servants and defence ministry employees, respectively, to be paid during the caretaker government.

The said figures were reportedly allotted in the current fiscal year budget, sources told Geo News.

It is noteworthy that in the budget for the current fiscal year, Rs210 billion and Rs322 billion was specified for the salaries of civil servants and employees of the Ministry of Defence respectively, sources added.

However, it should also be noted that the budget deficit at present has risen to 3.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

